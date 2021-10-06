The UK Chapters of Anwar ul Islam College Agege and Anwar ul Islam Girls’ High School, Ojokoro Lagos, Old Students Associations in Nigeria* have come together in a joint partnership called Anwar ul Islam College and Girls’ Old Students Association UK – ACGOSA UK.

This synergy is with a view to harness the resources to uplift the standards of educational infrastructures in the two schools.

Modern laptops have been delivered to the two schools as part of ICT support programme lined up to be unveiled for the schools inside the Jubril Martin Hall on October 7th 2021 during the hybrid conference to launch programme and associated projects for the two schools.

The theme of the conference is “Greatness in collaboration – The power of the alumni in alma mater transformation”

Speakers lined up for the event include Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, head of service, Lagos State Government, Secretariat, Alausa Ikeja, Mr. Hakeem Oguniran, chairman, Lagos State Building Investment Company & Chief Executive of Eximia Realty Ltd, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, certified coach, trainer and speaker and Mr. Deji Badmus, journalist.

