Fast rising comedians, Uche Divine aka Funny Itch and Confidence Tamunosusu aka Chaka Chaka have won this year’s edition of Acapella Naija Heirs comedy competition, smiling home with N500,000 each.

The duo emerged as winners after an extensive competition that saw 10 other comedians battle for fame and the grand prize of half a million naira.

The competition, which held last week at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, witnessed a massive turn out of comedy loving fans and well wishers of the contestants.

Comedian Acapella, who organised the show to discover and empower up and coming stand-up comedians, kept to his promise by giving the two young stars the cash prize and urged them to be good ambassadors, while avoiding situations that can slow or pull their careers down.

“I want to congratulate the two winners, Funny Itch and Chaka Chaka. They should go into the industry and dominate, and to the other contestants, they should consider themselves as winners,” he said.