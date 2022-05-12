Accelerate, Nigeria’s leading digital, lifestyle, and entertainment platform, has unveiled The Phoenix Project, an exciting learning platform aimed at expanding the creative potential of Nigeria’s youthful population.

The Phoenix Project, powered by Access Bank, is a capacity building initiative, designed to fill the knowledge gap in the creative industry and provide the resources needed for individuals to succeed and advance in their career.

“Our society is filled with a large pool of resourceful, creative, and energetic young people seeking opportunities to advance and build rewarding careers borne out of passion. Through the Phoenix Project, we are committed to empowering the next generation of creatives by providing them with unique opportunities to realize their creative potential,” said Colette Otusheso, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate.

The Phoenix Project, Biodun Laaro, stated, “The Phoenix Project is a first of its kind in Nigeria. We are excited about the possibilities and unique opportunities that the project and, by extension, the Phoenix Den will provide for millions of Nigerians.”

The Phoenix Project covers 12 knowledge areas such as Social Media for Business, Entertainment Law, Advertising your brand, Graphic design, becoming an Influencer, Introduction to Film, Scriptwriting, Business of Vlogging, Introduction to Songwriting, Introduction to Film Production, Business of Entertainment and the Business of Fashion.