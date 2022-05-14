Accelerate, a digital lifestyle and entertainment platform, has unveiled Accelerate Plus, its premier subscription-based, video-on-demand platform.

The one-of-a-kind platform, which includes fan favourites like The Shade Corner, Visa on Arrival and The Olive among others, is set to feature an ensemble of carefully curated high-quality African content available on mobile devices.

Speaking at the launch, Colette Otusheso, Accelerate’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Accelerate Plus is more than a platform for African content. It serves as a catalyst for highlighting and promoting an undiluted African narrative in the face of global misconceptions. For this purpose, we have taken deliberate steps to curate authentic and exciting content for Africa by Africans, as well as create a portal for the rest of the world to access premium African content from anywhere in the world.”

She went on to reaffirm Accelerate’s ongoing commitment to the development and support of African filmmakers and the creative industry by encouraging African filmmakers and content creators to collaborate with Accelerate to bring the vision to life.

Accelerate Plus is a diverse and affordable streaming platform that celebrates Africa’s beauty, richness, and nuances. It is determined to create a hub of positive entertainment and empowering content where diverse stories and experiences are told and shared to spark meaningful and transformative conversations.