Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has challenged opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to show spirit of sportsmanship by accepting defeat and congratulating Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, for emerging winner in the Ondo State governorship election.

Speaking at the party secretariat in Abuja, Chairman Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Buni, urged the opposition parties to emulate APC’s gesture which congratulated he PDP after winning the Edo State governorship election.

Buni, who doubles as governor of Yobe State, further commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security formations, local and international observers and President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring that the election was free, fair and credible.

“I must not forget to commend other political parties and their candidates who put up a good fight in this election. I encourage us all to always maintain healthy competition in our quest to serve the people.

“It is said, one good turn deserves another, and just like we congratulated PDP in the Edo election, we look forward to seeing PDP and the other political parties extend similar gesture to us in the spirit of good sportsmanship. By so doing, we will make elections in Nigeria healthier and attractive, rather than making elections a do or die affair.”

While appraising the outcome of the election, he said: “With the conclusion of the Ondo State poll, I sincerely express my gratitude to the Almighty God for the peaceful conduct of the election across the state. That in spite of the fear of violence entertained in some quarters, the good people of Ondo State conducted themselves peacefully to elect their governor for the next four years.