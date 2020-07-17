Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Friday in Asaba, advised Nigerians to accept the reality of COVID-19, and abide with the prescribed protocols to keep the devastating disease at bay.

Okowa who was recently discharged after under going COVID-19 treatment alongside his wife, Edith and one of their daughters, gave the advice at a thanksgiving service to mark his family’s recovery.

The governor disclosed that more three members of his family contracted the global disease, saying that it was ridiculous and unimaginable for anyone to think that his family was given money to declare that they tested positive.

He said before the pandemic infected the family, he had planned for a family thanksgiving to show gratitude to God for His goodness to him.

“We planned to appreciate God for the electoral victory in 2015; five eventful years as governor; divine mercy when a heavy object fell on my head while in the office; escaping from a fire incident that engulfed our household some time ago.

“As a family, we want today, to thank God for His faithfulness unto us, for the peace that we enjoy, for the unity in our home and for His love in our lives.

“God has done so much for us and we will continue to thank Him every day of our lives.

“Sometimes, I wonder how and why we deserve His mercy. It is for His grace not because we are so righteous. God has continued to be there for me and my family, and I will continue to thank Him.

“In my approach to the 2015 election, not many people gave me a chance but God perfected His will,” Okowa said.

He thanked Deltans and Nigerians for their prayers while the travails lasted and pledged to redouble his service to God and in governing the state.

The governor disclosed that a lot had been achieved by his administration, adding however that much still needed to be done, and sued for the support of all in building a ‘Stronger Delta.’

He urged his critics to base their criticisms on facts rather than fiction, and reaffirmed his zeal to pursue programmes that would move the state forward, stressing that all protocols aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the state would be enforced.

In her remarks, the wife of the governor, Dame Edith Okowa, said the thanksgiving would remain a routine by the family considering God’s faithfulness in their lives.

In a brief exhortation, the Chaplain of the Government House Chapel, Asaba, where the thanksgiving service held, Venerable Charles Osemenam, said if not for God, the first family would have been thrown into “darkness” by the devil.

Osemenam whose message was titled “The Lord Triumphed Gloriously” noted that anyone who believed in God would always be victorious.