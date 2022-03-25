From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The council of APC stakeholders in Nasarawa State has urged the former Governor of Nasarawa State and Senator representing Nasarawa south, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to accept his elder brother, Abdullahi Adamu as the consensus candidate and the decision of President Mohammadu Buhari.

The council is planning a massive protest in the state if Senator Al-Makura did not withdraw from his plans to go ahead with the contest in disobedience to President Buhari’s decision on Adamu as the consensus candidate for APC national chairman.

The group thank President Mohammadu Buhari and other party leaders across the country for choosen a prominent son and political father of the State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to led the party as it’s national chairman.

Chairman, Council of APC stakeholders in the state and former member, Nasarawa State house of assembly ,Dr Kassim Muh’d Kassim stated this yesterday in Lafia while interacting with newsmen on the emergence of the first civilian Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the consensus candidate for APC national chairman.

“We urged Senator Al-Makura to support his elder brother and desist from challenging the president decision or face massive protest against his decision to go ahead with the contest against Adamu, the activities of Senator Al-Makura is bringing shame and disgrace to the obedient character which the state is known for, you cannot be a winner at all times, it must not be you always.

“When it was you, everything is right but when it is not you, it is wrong and undemocratic, that is not democracy, it must not be you all times” he said

It is reported that in some media organizations that Al-Makura working with other aspirants met in Akume’s house and resolve to invoke section 82(3) and 84 (9) of the electoral Act 2022 which provides that political parties must obtain written consent from aspirants before adopting consensus candidate.

Our correspondent equally gathered that some APC Governors are behind the push for an open contest against the wishes of Mr President.

Dr Kassim who commended President Mohammadu Buhari for recognizing North Central, and Nasarawa State in particular describe Adamu’s emergence as the product of God grace.

The stakeholders assured the President and other APC stakeholders across the country that Adamu will administer the party with all sense of maturity and will give all party members equal opportunities to participate in the activities of the party.

He said that Senator Adamu being an experience politician who has been in the trenches since the 80s will use his wealth of experience to sustain the unity in the party.

“We in Nasarawa State are humbled by the support and solidarity of President Mohammadu Buhari and thank God for finding our father and an elder state man worthy to led the party at this crucial time.

“Today, we stand on a threshold of history, North Central and indeed Nasarawa State has been chosen to led a ruling party into another transition period, we thank God who found us worthy through President Buhari, the job ahead is crucial

“APC at this crucial time need a matured and experience national chairman that can be advised, who will listen to views of party members and who will respect such views, and Senator Adamu can provide that service” he said