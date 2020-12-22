From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

A group, Patriots for the Advancement Of Peace and Social Development (PAPS), has chided the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accept its failure in the provision of security and stop playing politics with lives and property of Nigerians.

PAPS chairman, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, was reacting to recent claim by APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yakeen Nabeena that an opposition governor in the North West was behind the banditry activities in the region.

He said the claim was not on reckless, but challenged Nabena to name the governor sponsoring banditry and sundry crimes in the North-West and provide evidence that he (the governor) was involved.

“Otherwise, the security agencies in the country should invite Mr Nabena to provide evidence of his allegation, assist them in investigating the matter and make sure justice is done,” he maintained.

Shinkafi urged the APC to stop giving Nigerians lame excuses.

“When the Kankara school boys were kidnapped, instead of sympathising with the parents, the party chose to mislead the public by alleging that some governors of the North West are responsible for the escalation in armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed robbery.”

He advised the Mai Mala Bunu APC national leadership to stop chasing shadows and face reality.

“It is still fresh in our memory that it was during the maladministration of former governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, that armed banditry, cattle rustling, kidnappers and armed robbers held Zamfara State hostage. The 14 local government areas and 147 electoral wards were under siege of the armed bandits. More than 167 communities and villages were set ablaze by armed bandits without provocation and the villagers rendered homeless and no single Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp was established by the Federal Government or the Yari led state government throughout his tenure.