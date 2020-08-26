(Pulse)
A branch of Access Bank in Lagos caught fire on Wednesday, August 26.
The raging fire was captured on phone cameras by pedestrians from the road and people in surrounding buildings in Adetokunbo Ademola, Victoria Island where the building is located.
Firefighters are reported to have responded to the scene already.
BREAKING: A branch of Access Bank at Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, is on fire. pic.twitter.com/95psolLz0X
— Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) August 26, 2020
