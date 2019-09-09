Access Bank Plc has indicated its readiness to collaborate with the Ogun State government in its job creation initiatives.

This came after Governor Dapo Abiodun, recently launched the Ogun State Job Portal with the aim of providing job opportunities for the army of unemployed graduates and non-graduates in the state.

The portal was created to register, on a regular basis, unemployed youths with the objective of providing them with jobs and training opportunities.

Access Bank in a letter to the Chief Economic Adviser to the governor, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, expressed its readiness to partner with the state government in achieving the objectives of the job creation initiative.

The letter, signed on behalf of the bank by Bunmi Awodipe, Regional Sales Manager and Bolaji Aboderin, Regional Sales Director, said: “We wish to congratulate you and the state government on the successful launch of the ‘Ogun State Job Portal’ by Governor Dapo Abiodun, in furtherance to the realisation of his determination to empower the citizens through a laudable job creation initiative.

“This initiative aimed to create opportunities, upskill and expand the job space for the teeming young men and women, and those with special talents from the state is highly commendable.”