Africa’s largest retail bank, Access Bank Plc celebrated World Savings Day with its customers across the country by engaging school children in six geo-political zones on the importance of building an early savings culture and improving their future through financial independence.

The essence of the World Savings Day, which was celebrated by financial institutions and other related organisations on Thursday, 31 October, 2019, is to increase public awareness on the importance of savings both for households and for the national economy. This also encompasses the CBN’s initiative to bridge financial literacy and inclusion particularly for children in Nigeria.

Following the allocation of schools by CBN to licensed banks, Access Bank visited schools in Lagos, Taraba, Nassarawa, Jigawa, Akwa Ibom, and Enugu States. In addition, its CEO, represented by other Senior Management, visited the Ebonyi University Staff School, called the ‘CEO School’ in Abakaliki, and celebrated with the students.

Addressing the students, Herbert Wigwe, represented by the Zonal Head, Commercial Banking East, Access Bank Plc., Fidel Ibeabuchi, said, “Imbibing a savings culture is an important aspect of child development, and as parents, guardians and teachers, it is our responsibility to instill in them this mentality.