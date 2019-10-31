Nigeria’s leading retail bank, Access Bank Plc., has announced the successful completion of the second phase of its integration, bringing together all its core banking platforms into a new and highly scaled world class platform. One of the benefits of the integration is the simplicity of initiating and receiving bank transfers, as customers will no longer need to select between ‘Access’ or ‘Access (Diamond)’ when transacting. Customers should simply select ‘Access Bank’ for all transactions.

Going a step further to appreciate customers for their patience throughout the integration phase, Access Bank said it is making all NIBSS-Instant-Payment (NIP) transfers free from Friday, November 1 – Thursday, November 7, 2019.

On the back of this success, the bank has also released its unaudited results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The results show a 71 per cent increase in net interest income, as it declared profits of N90.7 billion in September 2019 compared to N62.91 billion declared in September 2018.

The Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc., Herbert Wigwe, said the growth witnessed this year is evidence of the Bank’s adaptability.