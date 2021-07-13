By Omodele Adigun

In a bid to provide access to a mix of product information and lifestyle offerings to Nigerians, Access Bank Plc has said its customers can now have access to simple, fast and secure tech-driven solutions to all digital banking challenges via its newly launched AccessX experience centre.

Its Executive Director, Victor Etuokwu, disclosed this to newsmen during the tour of the newly built AccessX experience centre recently in Lagos.

While stating that Access Bank caters to about 45,000 young customers who are digitally focused, Etuokwu noted that the experience centre is a one stop technology hub where customers are taken on a digital tour from Artificial intelligence to Robotics, and Smart data.

This, he said, is related to the bank’s digital channels and a place to demonstrate the best of its innovative solutions through self-service banking while providing access to a mix of product information and lifestyle offerings.

Etuokwu explained that the vision of the bank is for every Nigerian to be able to make banking transactions in several branches digitally and added that Access Bank took to the initiative churning out a touch point to ensure its services can be accessed.

“Digital is clearly the easy way and AccessX is an additional touch point for our customers to bank with us. This is in recognition of the fact that 90 per cent of our transaction and engagement with our customers is through digital and those customers require support in some form either on their cards, Internet banking or mobile app or merchant platform.

“Setting up this experience centre will enable these customers have a point of contact where they can get support and speed service outside the traditional bank. The traditional bank has their place and does have some digital support but the AccessX centre is 100 per cent digital support”, Etuokwu explained.

Corroborating him, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Channels at the bank, Daniel Akumabor, said Access Bank being the biggest retail bank in Africa, is digitally focused on serving its customers and ensuring their needs are met.

According to him, the AccessX experience center will expose its customers to a full digital experience which will include digital banking services, ATM services, video banking solutions amongst others.

Akumabor said, “First and foremost, we are exposing customers to new innovations to have a full digital experience and get feedback on how we can improve on our digital channels as we are very innovative and have solutions to what our customers need. So as we roll out our digital channels, our customers have first hand access to it to solve whatever they need as we put our money on the line to support them.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.