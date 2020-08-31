Chinenye Anuforo

Access Bank Plc has assured customers of the safety of their personal banking information, debunking reports alleging a breach of its system.

In a statement addressing the reports being circulated on social media, the Group Head of Corporate Communications, Access Bank PLC, Amaechi Okobi stated that, “Our attention has been drawn to some social media reports claiming a data breach of our systems. Access Bank herewith confirms that that there is no cause for alarm. We would like to reassure all our stakeholders and the general public of the security and integrity of our banking platforms which at this time are the best-in-class. At Access Bank, we take the protection of our customers’ personal information very seriously and all our processes are in alignment with data protection global best practices and legislations in the various countries wherein we operate.”

The Bank further called on its customers to be watchful and wary of fraudsters seeking sensitive banking details.

“We urge everyone to remain vigilant and not fall victim to false claims on social media or other forms of communication such as emails, texts, or calls devised to deceive them into divulging their personal details. Access Bank and our agents will not ask for your Bank Verification Number (BVN), ATM PIN, CVV, or password,” Okobi added.

The peculiar nature of social media has made it easy to spread false information. To this end, Access Bank has provided a means through which suspected fraud cases can be reported directly. To report any suspected fraud case, customers are advised to call the Bank’s customer care line or send an inquiry via email to the bank’s official email address.