From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

At least 10 serving National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) members in Imo State has benefitted from the cash prices of Access bank PLC for this years ‘Accessprenuer’ programme aimed at encouraging young entrepreneurs to be independent on completion of their service.

The beneficiaries according to the Regional Sales Director of the bank, South East, Charles Oguibe were selected after a careful scrutiny of the business proposal plans test conducted for them by the bank.

Winner of the test conducted, Mr Agunbiade Obedience went home with N1 million while the first runner up, Caroline Chibuzor Ngozi got N700,000 and Prosper Onaiki pocketed N400,000 to settle for the 3rd position.

Cash prizes of N250, 000, N150,000 was given to the 4th and 5th respectively while consolation prize of N100,000 each was given to the other remaining 5 contestants.

Oguibe in his speech at the occasion at the NYSC orientation camp,Nkwere on Thursday noted that the gesture was aimed at encouraging young entrepreneurs and also their little measures of contributing to their host communities.

Oguibe said “Access bank in line with our sustainability ethos ,we are committed to improving the lives of people and supporting the growth and development of our host communities, as such we partnered with NYSC to encourage young and emerging entrepreneurs.” Oguibe said .

He added “As an institution we understand the role that young people play in the community and the nation and we are committed to supporting their aspirations . We believe the youth represent the future and hope of our nation and we will do all we can to support all their innovative ideas.”

The programme Oguibe informed is currently running across the 36 States of the federation.

