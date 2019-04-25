In fulfilment of its pledge to continue to support startups across the country, Access Bank Plc said it has earmarked N1 billion for Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the health sector.

The Executive Director, Retail Banking, Victor Etuokwu, made the disclosure at a business seminar organised for SMEs in the health sector, in partnership with Medical Credit Fund.

According to Etuokwu, the bank remains resolute to increasing funding for SMEs across a broad spectrum of the economy. He added that the bank has the highest loan portfolio to small and large-scale businesses.

His words: “Increasing lending support to the private sector would further boost the performance of the economy. This programme is the first business workshop after the merger with Diamond Bank. Access bank remains committed to providing the much-needed financial support to businesses.

“As a bank, we have a role to support the economy anyhow we can and how we do that is by empowering our customers.

“We empower our customers by helping them to access finance, we also help them in capacity development by training them to do their businesses better. We also teach them about basic banking services.

“We have brought our partners to talk about how they can effectively run their businesses well and manage their finances better. We have a huge portfolio where we lend to businesses. Access Bank has the highest loan book in the industry at over N3tn.

“With the merger with Diamond Bank, we are going to lend more to SMEs and I can say that as it is, we are the bank for SMEs.”

Also speaking at the event, the Business Development Director, Medical Credit Fund, Fisayo Ogunsanya, said the health sector has the potential to contribute significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.