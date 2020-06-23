Chinwendu Obienyi

As part of its effort to provide access to finance for SMEs to grow and expand their businesses, Access bank Plc has launched a digital lending portal called Cashflow Loans by Access, which is a solution for business owners to access loans easily from the comfort of their homes via an online platform while staying safe.

The bank noted that the new service,will be accessible to all Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) customers who have established sufficient cashflow records with the bank.

Speaking at the launch of the digital lending portal, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, reiterated the bank’s commitment to impact SMEs positively.

He said, “In a period like this, when we need to be more present and relevant in the lives of our customers than ever, we have risen to the challenge to ensure business owners have easy access to funds to sustain and expand their businesses while keeping safe. We are committed to not only providing uninterrupted service but superior service to meet the needs of all our customer segments.

To deliver on our promise to continually give our customers more, we have developed this efficient digital lending platform which will make loan application more convenient with flexible collateral, favourable interest rates, application tracking, robust customer service and much more. We have been focused on providing solutions targeted at boosting the economy because we believe it is our responsibility to contribute to the stimulation of economic growth”.

According to him, “with the launch of the new service, we are renewing our commitment to providing the much needed financial support to SMEs”