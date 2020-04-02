Chinwendu Obienyi

Nigeria’s leading retail financial services institution, Access bank plc has introduced a Dual Transaction Service (DTS) – an enhanced debit card service that provides access to credit at the same time.

The Dual Transaction Service (DTS) is a bundled service designed to allow pre-approved customers access a credit line through their existing debit card. “This is the first time any bank in Nigeria will be providing this kind of combined essential service to its customers. We have been encouraging our customers to stay safe and connected by going cashless while using our various digital channels. We know these are trying times and our customers may need an extra boost during this period so rather than have them go through the rigorous process of applying for a credit card, we will give them access to more funds using their existing debit cards.

This service is available to all Access bank customers who earn from N20,000 and above. Customers can also access 3 times the value of their salary during this period of restricted movement. This is a remarkable feat and we will continue to promote digital transactions and discourage branch banking until we are completely come out of the pandemic times” says Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc.

To activate this service, all our customers need to do is dial *901*14# from the comfort of their homes, choose credit as account type on any POS or ATM terminal during any transaction to access the credit line through their debit card.

“The dual card service from Access bank Plc is the first-of-its-kind on the continent. The features of the dual transaction service represents another milestone in our mission to transform banking and demonstrates how far we have come in such a short time” he added.

Access Bank recently donated N1Billion as part of its contribution to fight coronavirus in Nigeria. The Bank has also reached out to its customers via several communications (SMS, Emails) to go cashless by using the Access Bank electronic and digital platforms during this period of the pandemic to remain safe.