It was all smiles for the duo of Oyelade Sunday and Vera Yohanna Davou, as they were officially handed their Kia Rio saloon cars, having emerged winners in the 10km male and female races during the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Davou, a 13-year old JSS Three Pupil of the Victory Academy High School, Jos surprised everyone and even herself to win this year’s 10km women’s race.

On his part, Oyebode, a fun runner and a student of United Anglican Methodist High School, Ilesa revealed before coming to win in Lagos, he had tried out at the 10km Abeokuta Road race also sponsored by Access Bank, but he finished then in distant 9th position.

Both teenagers were understandably over the moon, as they were given their car keys and papers in the company of their guardians and coaches.

“I will even advise my friends to start training and running because I never expected I will be where I am now, I have just been training for one year and through the help of God and the Holy Spirit, I have won a race and a car,” Davou who treks several kilometers to school daily said, as she posed for pictures with her new car.