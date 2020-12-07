The headline sponsor of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Access Bank, and the race partners over the weekend restate their commitment to the race which within half-decade has become the biggest one-day event in Africa and a World Athletics Silver Label event.

This was disclosed by the Project Consultant, Bukola Olopade on Sunday after watching the Valencia Half Marathon, where Kenyan Kibiwott Kandie set a new world record of 57.32 seconds.

Olopade revealed that he has held several meetings with top officials of Access Bank, the headline sponsor and partners like 7UP Bottling Company, Kia Motors, Revolution Plus, Skechers, and Eko Atlantics to ensure that 2021 is bigger and better than the previous editions.

“We have already started activities for the 2021 edition with registration online a couple of months ago. The physical form is out this month and intending runners can pick their forms at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere, Lagos.’’

Olopade said the press conference that will herald the 2021 edition would hold in the next couple of days.