Nigerian Athletes who are eligible to receive prize money at the 2020 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon that took place on Feb 8, 2020 have alleged that they are yet to be paid by the organisers of the annual event.

Those eligible for the Prize Money includes; the first 10 Nigerians to cross the finish line in the 42km, the first 5 Nigerians to cross the finish line in the 10km category and the first three Nigerians to cross the finish line in the Special Athletes category.

The headline sponsor, Access Bank, and Nilayo Sports Management, the organisers of the event, owe 660,000 including a KIA Salon car for the first position in the 10km race the total money of N11.

Investigation further reveals the affected Athletes were not communicated to on why they are yet to be paid. Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is a silver label Marathon accredited by the World Athletics.

It became the third Marathon in the World, after Bournemouth and Brighton Marathons to be awarded the prestigious World Athletics Bronze Label after two editions.