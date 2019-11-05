The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has moved up the ladder from a bronze label marathon to a silver label marathon, less than five years after its maiden edition.

Head Communications and Media, Olukayode Thomas, said IAAF Head of Road Races, Alessio Punzi, conveyed the good news to the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Thomas said: “The certificate for the new Silver Label status was sent over the weekend to Race Promoter, Bukola Olopade, and General Manager Marathon, Yussuf Alli.”

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which is unarguably the biggest one-day event in Africa from its inception in 2015, has been organised according to the standard of IAAF, the world governing body for athletics.

From the over 50,000 participants that took part in the first edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, over 100,000 took part in the most recent edition that took place February 2019.