The stage is set for the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Media Seminar, as speakers/ resource persons are ready to rub minds with media practitioners; especially those that would be covering this year’s race.

The media Seminar, which would be taking place at the Sports Bar of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos would start by 9.30am, with a short inspection of stands at the Marathon Expo also ongoing in the stadium.

In a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head of Communications and Media for the marathon, he assured that the media seminar would not only be educative and informative, but it would also allow for the media men to improve on their skills.

As earlier announced, the Presidential Candidate for the African Action Congress (AAC), as well as a serial marathon runner, Omoyele Sowore is top on the list of the speakers at the 2019 marathon media seminar.

Sowore, who had participated in several marathons across the world, including the Lagos race would be sharing his experience in road races.

Also, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission would also be attending today’s media seminar and would be speaking on Lagos State Government and Future of Marathons and Road Races.

On his part, Bukola Olopade, Race Consultant, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will shed more light on how the marathon Became a global brand within three years, while Mr. Solomon Alao, Chairman, Lagos Athletics Association Chairman will reel out plans by the association to boost tourism and trade with marathons and road races in Lagos.

Roseline Eyenike, a marathoner will speak on Expectations of Runners from Journalists after completing the 42 km race.

Another speaker expected at today’s seminar is Mr. Steve Osuji: member, Editorial Board, The Nation Newspapers and author “Not too Old to Run.”

Debo Osundun; Chairman Lagos SWAN, as well as Yussuf Alli, General Manager, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, who will intimate journalist on the Dos and Don’ts of 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon would all be present.

Aside from the short lectures at the media seminar, the first set of award winners, who would be rewarded for their reportage of the Lagos Marathon would also be unveiled and honoured.