Ten Nigerians have emerged in the monthly draw of the DiamondXtrasavings scheme season 11 initiated by Access Bank. The presentation, which took place in various states across Nigeria, saw Samuel Ebu, Stanley Igwe, Olusina Fadare, Amos Tochukwu, Orungbala Anna, among others, winning N1million each.

Samuel Ebu, a businessman, could not hide his joy, having become a million naira richer. He said “I feel so good and excited to have N1 million with Access Bank and I have had aDiamondXtra account for three years now and since I started banking with the bank, everything has been perfect, no complaints whatsoever as they are reliable.

I had initially thought their call was a mistake because I did not think I could win. But here I am, a winner of N1million. I want to encourage Nigerians to partake in this initiative and bank with Access Bank”.

Another customer, Stanley Igwe, an IT professional , thanked Access Bank for the opportunity and called on Nigerians to participate in the rewarding scheme.

Speaking during the cheque presentation to winners, the bank’s Head of Products, Insights and Capabilities, Robert Giles, revealed that the initiative has paid off immensely in which over N5 billion have been given out to winners, while adding that DiamondXtra savings scheme has not only transformed lives in short term but will do that for years to come.

According to Giles, the DiamondXtrarewarding scheme has improved year-in-year-out and Access Bank remains in constant engagement with its customers on what they would like in subsequent season of the rewarding scheme.

“The initiative has been very successful for the bank and when we have happy customers, we have happy numbers. So customers who use DiamondXtra stay with us a lot longer and they do more with us because effectively our customers get rewarded for something they were doing before. They save and in addition to them keeping their money, they build for the future and getting interest on their savings, we give them the opportunities to win more amazing prizes.