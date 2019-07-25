Chinwendu Obienyi

Ten Nigerians have emerged in the monthly draw of the DiamondXtra savings scheme season eleven initiated by Access Bank.

The presentation which took place in various states across Nigeria saw Samuel Ebu, Stanley Igwe, Olusina Fadare, Amos Tochukwu, Orungbala Anna amongst others winning N1 million naira each.

Samuel Ebu, a businessman, could not hide his joy, having become a million naira richer, said, “I feel so good and excited to have N1 million with Access Bank and I have had a DiamondXtra account for three years now and since I started banking with the Bank, everything has been perfect, no complaints whatsoever as they are reliable.

“I had initially thought their call was a mistake because I did not think I could win but here I am, a winner of N1 million. I want to encourage Nigerians to partake in this initiative and bank with Access Bank.”

Another customer, Stanley Igwe, an IT professional thanked Access Bank for the opportunity and called on Nigerians to participate in the rewarding scheme.

Speaking during the cheque presentation to winners, Head, Products Insights and Capabilities, Access Bank, Robert Giles, revealed that the initiative has paid off immensely in which over N5 billion have been given out to winners while adding that DiamondXtra savings scheme has not only transformed lives in short term but will do that for years to come.

According to Giles, the DiamondXtra rewarding scheme has improved year-in-year-out and Access Bank remains in constant engagement with its customers on what they would like in subsequent season of the rewarding scheme.

“The initiative has been very successful for the bank and when we have happy customers, we have happy numbers. so customers who use DiamondXtra stay with us a lot longer and they do more with us because effectively our customers get rewarded for something they were doing before, they save and in addition to them keeping their money, they build for the future and getting interest on their savings, we give them the opportunities to win more amazing prizes, so it is a win-win situation for the bank.

“We have millions of customers now on DiamondXtra and so we are no longer counting in hundreds or thousands because the initiative is a lot bigger and much more improved now.”

Giles further said, “You can come to the bank, open a Diamondxtra account in any one of our access bank branches accross the country or you can call us and we will send an agent to you, then fund the account with N5000. Every N5000 you have in that account, you have an opportunity to be in draw to win salary for life, education allowance for 5 years and so many prizes.”

DiamondXtra is an interest yielding hybrid account which allows deposit of both cash and third party cheques. Hybrid means a combination of both savings and current account features. The DiamondXtra reward scheme was launched in 2008 and has been running till date.