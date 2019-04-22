Four more winners have been presented with a prize one million naira each under the March edition of Diamond Xtra Season 11 promo under Access Bank Plc.

At the presentation on in Lagos recently, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, noted that this was in continuation of what customers have enjoyed with the former Diamond Bank which Access Bank had promised to keep alive.

He said, “We have kept our promise to our customer and I am sure they would reciprocate,” Victor said noting that with the merger between Diamond Bank and Access Bank, the promo would get bigger as Access Bank intends to make the product a flagship savings product in the market within the country and beyond the economy.

People will default to the product that pays them more, so we have no problem with our competitors but Access Bank will keep refining these products giving our customers bigger winnings and we might even take these products outside the shores of Nigeria”

Also speaking, Head, Consumer Liability Product, Access Bank, Osita Ede, explained that a special draw would come up in May to celebrate the coming together of Diamond and Access Banks, where 1,017 winners would emerge for various prizes, ranging from Salary for Life, Rent for a Year, Education Grant, among others.

One of the winners, Mrs Adeniyi Aderayo, a trader, could not hide her joy, having become a million naira richer. “I am really excited to be a winner. When I was called I couldn’t believe my ears since I have been operating the Diamond Xtra Saving account for three years now without winning. I wanted to quit but my account officer, Margaret encouraged to maintain the account. I’m glad I listened to her and I’m grateful to her”. Other winners for the March draw are Stephen Uranta, Shokunle Shakiru and Chukwuemeka Edoziem.

Following the success of previous editions of Diamond Xtra savings promo, the bank has expanded the scope of the Season 11 promo, where 4,750 customers will win about N400 million in the reward scheme.