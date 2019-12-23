Access Bank Plc has been named the Most Sustainable Bank in Nigeria for the third consecutive time.

The bank clinched the award at the 2019 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Sustainability Awards which held at the 2019 Bankers Committee Gala Night in Ogere, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The CBN Sustainability Awards, recognizes and rewards Sustainability performance especially with respect to the effective implementation of the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles.

The awards acknowledge the efforts of financial service providers operating in Nigeria, who have been able to successfully integrate social and environmental considerations into their business operations and activities in the year under review.

The bank was also awarded first position in other categories such as the ‘Most Sustainable Transaction of the Year in Agriculture’ and the ‘Most Sustainable Transaction of the Year in Oil and Gas’. Additional wins include the ‘Most Sustainable Transaction of the Year in Power’ and the ‘Bank of the Year in Women Economic Empowerment’.

According to Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, the Awards are testaments of the bank’s commitment towards sustainability.

“Our vision is to be the world’s most respected African bank and sustainability is critical to our achieving this,” he said.

The bank’s Head of Sustainability, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, added that Access Bank will continue to set the standards for responsible business practices and demonstrate corporate brand commitment to addressing social, economic, and environmental issues as it meets its determination to offer more services other than banking.

Access Bank has pioneered many innovative sustainability initiatives, some of which include the establishment of the first-ever disability-friendly inclusion hub to promote the access of persons with disabilities to ICT skills and opportunities – in partnership with Project Enable; the creation of a digital, toll-free platform to address gender violence – in partnership with HACEY Health Initiative; upcycling of waste and recycling of paper to pencils, among many others.