Chinenye Anuforo

Access Bank Plc has been ranked as the overall best company in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability in Nigeria for the year 2019 as published in Forbes Africa.

The ranking was based on a result drawn from impact assessments of 910 organisations operating in Nigeria over the last 13 years.

According to the report, the ranking took into cognizance Access Bank’s participation in impactful national projects, its recognitions, and ratings from international award bodies, investment in CSR and sustainability in the period under review.

Reacting to the ranking, the Head, Sustainability, Access Bank Plc., Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan said: “Access Bank has a corporate strategy and philosophy which places sustainability at its core. We ensure that our projects and initiatives are impactful and strategically linked with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Over the years we have recorded outstanding results by undertaking several initiatives across the country, and we are deeply honoured to be recognised as the overall best company in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability,” Victor-Laniyan added.

Having launched the Nigerian Green Bond Market Development Programme in June 2018, Access Bank’s determination to promote sustainable growth through funding of projects at a lower cost of capital, led to the issuance of a N15 billion (USD41 million) corporate green bond in 2019. The issue is the first-ever Climate Bonds Initiative certified corporate green bond in Africa.

Additionally, it is worthy of note that Access Bank dedicates a minimum of one percent of its Profit-Before-Tax to Sustainability. The bank also championed the Malaria-to-Zero initiative, co-created the first disability inclusion hub in Nigeria, initiated and led the development of the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles and has brought about social and economic benefits to host communities across Nigeria through its employee volunteering scheme.