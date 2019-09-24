There was profound jubilation among the people of Ipetu-Ijesha, Oriade Local Government of Osun State, as Access Bank opened a new branch in the community.

Speaking at the event, which was graced by many dignitaries across the country, the Group Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Herbert Wigwe, reiterated the commitment of the Bank to the welfare of many inhabitants of the town through inclusive banking system.

He promised to positively engage the people of the community in terms of provision of credit facilities for small scale businesses as well as employment for the youths.

According to him, such banking experience would accelerate commercial activities as well as human development, with inherent corporate social responsibility of immense value.

“The coming of this bank to Ipetu-Ijesha is a testimony of rapid commercial growth in the town. The bank will also assist to promote and encourage the development of indigenes in all ramifications.

“We are committed to improving your standard of living economically and socially and we will do everything possible within our means to assist the community in their various entrepreneurial endeavours “, Wigwe said.

The traditional ruler of the town, Ajalaye of Ipetu-Ijesha, Oba Adeleke Agunbiade, expressed excitement over the development, saying it is a new dawn of economic advancement in the community, as he eulogised the bank for considering his domain worthy of such developmental project.

He, therefore, implored his subjects to reciprocate the gesture through optimal patronage and concerted efforts towards protecting the bank and its staff jealously.

“This is indeed a dawn of a new era in our town and a move towards economic emancipation and liberation. It is a signal of more developmental projects in our domain”.