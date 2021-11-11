By Maduka Nweke

Leading financial institution Access Bank Plc has partnered with Konga to unveil the ‘Konga Yakata’, Nigeria’s biggest sale of the year which goes live today November 11 and ends on Sunday, December 12, 2021, to offer free deliveries with 10 per cent discount on every item purchased within the one-month promo period, this yuletide.

This year’s edition is set to take on an extra dimension as millions of shoppers await what has been described for the first time as Konga Yakata Plus. Konga Yakata is widely regarded as the biggest sale event in the annual shopping calendar in Nigeria.

The 2021 edition of the sales fiesta is set to run across the various platforms in the Konga Group including Online Offline stores across Nigeria, discounted flights tickets and hotels to various locations around the world via Konga Travels and Tours, as well as huge deals on KongaPay, its Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-licensed fintech subsidiary, among others. In addition to the offerings such as flash sales, treasure hunts, freebies and bundled products, among others, the management of the e-commerce group has taken the 2021 edition of Konga Yakata to a new level with the addition of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in partnership with Access Bank Plc.

Group Head, Retail Marketing and Analytics at Access Bank Plc , Chioma Afe, said: Access Bank is offering an extra 10 per cent discount to shoppers on Konga who pay for purchases with their Access debit card. This offer cuts across customers purchasing gift bundles of food items for donation to the needy under the Konga Kares programme, as well as shoppers on Konga Yakata.

Gideon Ayogu, Manager, Corporate Communications, Konga, said: “Anchored under the auspices of Konga Kares, its CSR arm, Konga, in partnership with Access Bank Plc is supporting the free delivery of essential and quality food items to needy Nigerians across the country which can be purchased on www.konga.com during the Yakata sales. “Interested and public-spirited Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora can purchase these food items via Konga and donate to friends, families, the less privileged and communities of their choice across Nigeria, with “Access Bank Plc. subsidising the cost of free delivery of these food items to the last mile beneficiaries across Nigeria. The quality food items will go live for purchase in dedicated gift bundles on Thursday, November 11, 2021, which coincides with the commencement of the Konga Yakata sale.” Konga will oversee the logistics and deliveries of the food items to the nominated beneficiaries of the donors.

