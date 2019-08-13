Access Bank, through its W Initiative, has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs on the 50 million Women Speak Project with ECOWAS designed to empower women in business across Africa on skills required to build sustainable businesses.

The bank explains in a statement that the W initiative is the home of everything which Access Bank has to offer women.

“It is a brand dedicated to inspiring, connecting and empowering women across every stage of their lives either as women in business, women and family or young professionals.

“The initiative has identified the importance of boosting one’s business while leveraging technology and digital platforms. Hence, the partnership with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs on its 50 million Women Speak Project with ECOWAS. This will boost the economic empowerment of women through the provision of a capacity building and networking platforms that will provide access to information on financial and non-financial services”, the statement added.

Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking Division, said“the world at large has gone global and in a short while, even the most basic things will require digital expertise. We have gone into this partnership to reiterate Access Bank’s focus on the women and to help them move with this digital evolution to strengthen their businesses.”

One of the beneficiaries of the pioneer programme and CEO of Nanny Academy, Mrs. Amara Agbim, said, “the program is expository and has provided me with latest information and skills on how to market my business and expand my reach across Africa”

It is believed that Access Bank’s commitment to empower female entrepreneurs will continue to contribute immensely to the growth of SME’s in Nigeria and further impact on the social and economic growth of the nation.