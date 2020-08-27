Omodele Adigun

Access Bank has expressed its appreciation to the first responders that helped quench the inferno that broke outWednesday morning at its Adetokunbo Ademola branch, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to its Group Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Amaechi Okobi, the fire, which started around 10 am , left no casualties . And “in line with our established safety protocols, all personnel (customers and staff) were immediately evacuated to safety.

“We appreciate the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire Service, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Chevron Nigeria Ltd, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc and Union Bank Plc for their support to ensure the fire outbreak was adequately controlled.

“While the spread has been contained, customers in the vicinity of the incident who have a need to access our physical branches are advised to visit nearby branches – Adeola Odeku, Muri Okunola and Ajose Adeogun…”