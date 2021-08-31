From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Access Bank Nigeria PLC has reopened its Ngwa Road branch in the commercial city of Aba, Abia State, which was completely vandalised by hoodlums following last year’s EndSARS riot by the youth.

Regional Sales Director of Access Bank (South East), Charles Oguibe, said the reopening of the branch located few metres away from one of the largest markets in Aba, Ahia-Ohuru (Ngwa Road Market), justified the premium the bank places on customers.

He described Aba as the epicentre of commercial activities of the people of South East, noting that the branch had been part of the success of many of the people in the city.

“Hence, when this branch was tragically destroyed during the last year’s forgettable EndSARS unrest, we acted swiftly to rebuild it. Today’s event means more than just the return of operation. It is a symbol of hope for the community.

“Although, the Asa Road Branch was open to serve customers and ease the pressure within the period of the closure, this branch we are reopening today will aid the bank in its promise to deliver more efficient, speedy and secure services, to customers” Oguibe said.

Ngwa Road Branch Manager of the bank, Luke Adayemo, expressed delight over the resuscitation of operation, saying the bank was set to serve Aba customers better. He said: “I expect everyone in Aba to support in every goodwill of banking because we are very much ready to give them the best better than they have seen.”

Traditional ruler of Ohazu Ancient Kingdom Aba, the host community of the bank, Eze Sunday Emejiaka, was excited to see the bank back in business at the branch and pledged the continued support of his community.

