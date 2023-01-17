By Chinwendu Obienyi

Access Bank Plc, has rewarded 11 customers with cash prizes and a trip to Kenya in the second batch of AccessMore Mega Reward Scheme for 2022.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Lagos, the head, Digital Channels, Access Bank, Mr. Oluremi Gabriel, said that the reward is part of the bank’s strategy to drive easy, effective and rewarding banking, using its AccessMore mobile app.

He stated that for every transaction a customer transacts on the app, he earns a point which is equivalent to naira.

“We rewarded 11 winners in August. One star winner, with N1 million and N100,000 cash prize for 10 others.

“In this one, which is the second batch of 2022, the star winner is going on all expense paid to Kenya, which is the destination of his choice. We are rewarding another 10 winners with N100,000 each also,” Gabriel said.

He said the initiative has drawn more customers to the bank, saying that one of the ways to earn a point is by referring a customer to the Bank.

“Each complete referral you make earns you additional 100 points. Once you onboard 20 to 30 new people onto the AccessMore app, you get 2000 to 3000 points, respectively and this qualifies you for a chance to win cash prizes of up to N1 million. The great thing is, the more you transact, the more points you earn,” he said.

He stated that the 2023 promo will be bigger and Access Bank is opening it up for many more people or beyond what they are earning as a transaction point. We want to reach out to more customers and have more winners this year.

The star winner, Mr. Colin Egemonye, a lawyer, showed his appreciation to Access Bank.

He said: “I am probably the only customer in Nigeria who has one bank account, which is an Access Bank account and my relationship with the Bank started a long time ago. Access Bank is a technology driven bank, and winning a prize for the use of the app is actually quite encouraging, so I will encourage all the customers and Nigerians to open an account with Access Bank.”

The Access Bank AccessMore app is a unique payment application built on cutting-edge technology, offering tailored and personalized services and excellent customer experience. The app is easy to use and is available for download on Android PlayStore and iOS Store.