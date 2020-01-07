The second edition of the Born in Africa Festival (BAFEST), an initiative of Access Bank aimed at celebrating African creativity, held inLagos following a successful maiden edition last year.

Themed “More for The Culture”, the 2019 BAFEST was a dynamic fusion of African art, film, fashion and music, attracting thousands of fun lovers from across Africa.

The day-long festival commenced in the morning with the fashion, art and film park, where various artists, fashion designers and filmmakers showcased their works. Short films, feature-length films and Accelerate Filmmaker project films were screened in the film section; films such as ‘Black Monday’ by Adetola Films, ‘Blast’ by Tosin Ibitoye, ‘Last’ by Olabisi Akinbinu, ‘Scars’ by Miriam Dera among others were featured. Eye-catching and fascinating artworks and clothing were also on display as artists and designers were on ground to engage guests.

The festival then got into high spirits with the fusion of music and fashion all on one stage. Fans were thrilled with captivating music performances from some of Africa’s biggest and finest acts including Niniola, Seyi Shey, Becca from Ghana, Patoranking, Teni, Joeboy, Flavour, 9ice, Mr Real, Naira Marley and Burna Boy. The stage was lit by runway models displaying the works of top-notch African designers such as Tokyo James, Emmy Kasbit, David Tlale and a host of other talented fashion designers.

A notable highlight of the festival was the electrifying opening dance performance coupled with a daring aerodynamic performance by the Drumstatic band, who were all suspended in the air.

Commenting on the event and its significance, Access Bank Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe, explained that “BAFEST is not just a means of providing quality entertainment to Africans, but a platform Access Bank has created to spotlight Africa through its enormous creativity and talents.