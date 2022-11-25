From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In a bid to meet the needs of its customers and make banking easier, Access Bank Plc has disclosed its intention to increase its Closa agents from 160,000 to 200,000 nationwide in 2023.

Regional Sales Manager of the bank,Chidozie Chukwu, who disclosed this yesterday during the unveiling of the Access Closa agent in Owerri said the bank intends to reach customers in both the rural and urban communities. The agents he added were already trained to carry out all transactions of the bank, thereby preventing rush and long queues experienced at the bank.

He said “We have already hit one hundred and sixty thousand of our agents across the nation and we are targeting two hundred thousand from now, this our Closa agents will make banking easier, distance and long queues experienced by customer will seize. “On our own part, it will enable us to reach out to locations where we can not reachout to, it will allow the people also to key into banking . We will be at every nook and crannies of the country”. Chukwu said.

He noted that 100 of the Closa agents have been trained to transact business with their customers in Imo State, adding that the empowerment of the agents will reduce unemployment.

Rob Giles, Senior Retail Advisory of the bank earlier informed that customers can locate a Closa agent near them by simply searching for ‘Access Closa Agent’ on Google Maps on their phone instead of walking long distances in search of a branch.