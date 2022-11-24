From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In a bid to satisfy its customers and make banking easier, Access bank Nigeria Ltd has disclosed its intention to increase its Closa agents from 160,000 to 200,000 nationwide in 2023.

Regional Sales Manager of the bank Chidozie Chukwu, who disclosed this during the unveiling of the Access Closa agent in Owerri, explained further that they intend to reach both the rural and urban areas.

The agents he added were already trained to carry out all transactions of the bank, thereby preventing rush and long queues experienced at the bank.

He said “We have already hit one hundred and sixty thousand of our agents across the nation and we are targeting two hundred thousand. Our Closa agents will make banking easier, distance and long queues experienced by customers will seize.

“On our own part, it will enable us to reach out to locations where we can not reach out to; it will allow the people also to key into banking; we would be at every nook and cranny of the country,” Chukwu said.

Already, Chukwu noted that 100 of the Closa agents have been trained to transact business with their customers in Imo State, adding that the empowerment of the agents will reduce unemployment.

Rob Giles, Senior Retail Advisory of the bank earlier informed that customers can locate a Closa agent near them by simply searching for ‘Access Closa Agent’ on Google Maps on their phone instead of walking long distances in search of a branch.