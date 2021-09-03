By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Board of Directors of Access Bank Plc has earmarked N10.7 billion for the 30kobo interim dividends it declared for the period ended June 30th of 2021. This is according to a disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The Tier-1 bank disclosed that the interim dividends would be paid electronically on September, 29 to qualified shareholders whose names appear on the register of members as at Thursday, September 16, 2021.

To qualify, shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar (United Securities Limited) to pay the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

To facilitate the disbursement of the dividends, the bank announced that the register of its shareholders would be closed on Friday, September, 17. Access Bank Plc closed trading yesterday with a share price of N9.25 per share.

Meanwhile, the bank recently clinched five awards at the recently concluded 2021 Global Brand Magazine Awards endorsing its position as Africa’s leading financial institution.

The bank emerged the winner across five categories, namely – Best Mobile Banking App, Africa; Best Agro Banking Brand, Nigeria; Best Digital Banking Brand, Nigeria; Best CSR Bank, Nigeria and Best Bank for Investor Relations, Nigeria.

Commenting on these wins, its Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe, said: “We are truly honoured to have been recognised in multiple categories by such a prestigious platform. Financial inclusion, CSR and a drive for scale have been some of our major focus points in the past 12 months and today, it has paid off huge dividends.”

