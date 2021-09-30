In commemoration of Nigeria’s 61 years independence anniversary, Access Bank Plc is set to reward 14 customers with N1million each in the DiamondXtra Independence splash.

Speaking to pressmen at the bank’s head office in Lagos recently, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, said that the DiamondXtra Independence Splash draw which will take place on October 1st is a testimony to the bank’s commitment to empower Nigerians financially; irrespective of their educational, religious, and social status.

He noted that the bank will be rewarding 14 customers, 2 from each geographical zone in Nigeria with N1million each adding that it is Access Bank’s own little way of giving back and empowering its loyal customers.

He said: “We will also be giving out N5million monthly to customers who participate in our daily cluster draws across the nation through their associations, societies, markets, clubs etc. Customers in any of these clusters stand a chance to win cash prizes ranging from N10,000 to N50,000.

The DiamondXtra independence splash draw is open to new and existing customers of Access Bank. To be part of the winning train, simply fund your DiamondXtra account with a minimum of N5,000 or more and stand a chance to become a winner in the Independence Splash and Quarterly draws. New customers can dial *901*5# from their mobile phone or walk into any Access Bank branch close to them to open a DiamondXtra account’’.

