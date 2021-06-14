By Chinwendu Obienyi

TIER-1 bank, Access Bank Plc, has said it intends to give out more digital loans before the end of 2021. oThis is even as the bank launched the Diamond Business Advantage (DBA) Lite to address the challenges of accessing digital loans for youth entrepreneurs.

Speaking during the launch of the product in Lagos recently, the bank’s Executive Director, Victor Etuokwu, said, entrepreneurship is essential for the growth of any nation which is what Access Bank is aligning itself to.

He noted that the new product, a variant of DBA (TraderLite) specifically designed for young entrepreneurs and is a current account designed to add value to Micro, Small and medium businesses (MSMEs) and cause business growth via smart banking (cost management).

“DBA Lite is a product of the erst-while Diamond bank via the Diamond Business Account (DBA) and that was one of the best products in the market but after the merger, we renamed it as DBA but this innovation; DBA Lite is targeted for the youths who are start-ups, established or growing. This innovation will bring access to digital loans for the youths because that is what we want to do with this innovation”, He said.