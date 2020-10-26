Access Bank Nigeria Plc is set dole out N50 billion through interest-free loans and grants to support communities, the youths, and micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

This is coming on the heels of the impact of the pandemic, coupled with the hijacked #EndSARS protests that led to the looting of businesses and destruction of properties which has thrown so many Nigerians into debts. According to the bank, it remains committed to its purpose of impacting lives positively. It said, “Now more than ever, we remain committed to our purpose of impacting lives positively. In light of the recent occurrences, we will be supporting Nigerian businesses with N50 billion interest-free loans and grants. Watch this space for more information.”

Economic experts believe that the show of support from Access Bank will help alleviate and stimulate economic activities, as well as produce many positive multiplier effects on the economy.