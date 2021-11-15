By Chinwendu Obienyi

Tier-1 bank, Access Bank Plc, has said it intends to keep providing top-notch digital services to its customers and demonstrate the best of innovative solutions by launching more AccessX Experience Centres in the next few years.

The Group Head, Retail Operations at the bank, Abraham Aziegbe, disclosed this to newsmen during the unveiling of the AccessX Experience Centre at Maryland in Lagos at the weekend.

Aziegbe explained that the new experience centre will act as a one-stop digital hub where its customers can truly experience the bank’s digital capabilities and get opportunities to experience the things that the bank is doing and see into the future of what it is planning to do. He noted that the centre is related to digital channels and a place to demonstrate the best of its innovative solutions through self-service banking as well as meeting the needs of its existing and potential customers.

Aziegbe said, “We have a whole lot of customers with over 90 per cent of the transactions done digitally and when our customers have a need on these digital platforms, they should be able to go to a place where those needs can be fixed promptly. You have issues like profile management, mobile app activation, online registration and other transactions that a customer needs to do on our digital platforms.

So far we have 6 experience centers. The first was opened in Victoria Island a couple of months ago and we have just opened 3 more centers within Lagos in Maryland, Surulere and Ikota with additional locations in Port Harcourt and Abuja. Beyond these, we will create more experience centers and the whole idea is to get our customers across the country to visit these centers to experience our digital solutions to their everyday banking needs”.

Also speaking at the unveiling, the Customer Experience Manager, Access Bank, Nellie Oghenekohwo, said that the newly launched experience centre will cater to many other things that customers want on their accounts from a digital perspective.

“Here we have onboarding on our digital channels and issue resolution for customers who may experience issues while using the Access More app, internet banking platform, card transactions and other digital transactions. We are also building on the scale of activities that can happen here as we are an actively digital bank operating in a world that is going digital”, she said.

