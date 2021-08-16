By Chinwendu Obienyi

In its continuous stride at promoting savings culture and rewarding its customers, Access Bank Plc is set to reward over 2,000 customers even as it officially launched the DiamondXtra season 13 promo.

Born out of the need to encourage customers to remain safe as they carry out their transactions in these times, the DiamondXtra reward scheme is an interest yielding hybrid account which allows deposits of both cash and third party cheques.

It is also aimed at rewarding loyal customers for choosing digital channels, giving them the opportunity to win cash prizes for performing transactions daily using the Access Bank USSD code *901*5# or the Accessmore App.

The promo will run for 12 months and will feature its recurring salary for life, Business Grant, Free Rent, education grant and different cash prize categories from its monthly and quarterly draw.

The bank in a briefing to announce the commencement said the last 12 seasons have attracted 2.5 million customers with over 22,000 directly impacted by the promo.

The Executive Director Personal Banking, Victor Etuokwu, said the bank has been rewarding and changing the lives of our customers for 12 years, and are excited to launch the 13th season of this amazing scheme.

He said: “The DiamondXtra reward scheme is one of the ways the bank creates value and meets the needs of its loyal customers. With the launch of this new season, the reward scheme has been revitalised and reloaded to create winners every day.

DiamondXtra is one of the most successful deposit products in the country, as it not only encourages customers to save their money, gain interest on their savings but also rewards them as they keep saving, with life transforming prizes like Salary 4 Life, Business grants, education grants and so much more”.

On his part, Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Mr. Robert Giles, said: ‘From the very beginning, Diamond Xtra was designed by our customers themselves. They told us that the return on savings was small, yet the reason to save was to transform and improve lives.

Since that initial launch, we have shared over N5 billion of prize money through daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly draws. We have given out education grants, business grants and salary for life.

“Season 13 was designed by over 600,000 customers who were surveyed to inform them of the changes they want to see. Our customers said they want to keep Salary for life, business grant and free rent.”