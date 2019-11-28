Chinwendu Obienyi.

In its usual way of rewarding customers for their loyalty, Access Bank Plc has unveiled DiamondXtravanganza – a reloaded Diamondxtra reward scheme specially packaged to reward customers this yuletide season.

DiamondXtravaganza will feature three different draws; Senior citizens draw, Women’s draw and the National quarterly draw this December.

According to Adaeze Umeh, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access bank Plc, “As we approach the season of giving and receiving, we at Access Bank also want to recognise our loyal customers and reward them for being with us all through the year.

To make this happen, we have unveiled DiamondXtravaganza, where we will be rewarding 19 senior citizens who are 50 years old and above, 10 Women in which one of them will win a shopping allowance of N100,000 per month for one year and 9 others will win N300,000 each and of course 1,016 lucky customers will emerge winners from our quarterly draw. The rewards for the DiamondXtra quarterly draw include: Salary4Life (N100,000 every month for 20 Years)Education allowance for 5 years (N100,000 every month for 5 years), Rent 4 a Year (N1 million)

According to her, all what is needed to be done is to save or open a DiamondXtra account with just N5,000 and save multiples of N5,000 to increase chances of winning.

DiamondXtra is a hybrid savings account, which allows deposit of both cash and third party cheques. The reward scheme which was launched in 2008 and has been running every year since inception, rewarded over 5,000 customers in 2018, and over N5 billion has been given away in cash and gift items in the past 10 years.