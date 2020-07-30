As part of its focus on providing financial and business skills to women-owned startups, Access Bank Plc has unveiled the second edition of its Womenpreneur Pitch-a-Ton programme.

The Womenpreneur Pitch-a-Ton Africa 2020 Campaign is designed to provide female owned businesses across Africa, an opportunity to access to finance and world-class business trainings as well as mentoring opportunities. This programme has been designed to create an enabling environment for female entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Speaking at the recent virtual launch of the second edition of the initiative, Group Head, W Initiative, Ayona Trimnell, reiterates the bank’s commitment to lending support for women-owned startups through the creation of networking opportunities.

“Access Bank has been a leading advocate for women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria and this is the key motivation for the ‘W’ Initiative which caters to the women economy, particularly in the areas of capacity building and creating networking opportunities for women,’ she said.

Trimnell added that the Pitch-a-Ton is an expansion of the Womenpreneur Business Workshop, under the Bank’s women proposition, the W Initiative.