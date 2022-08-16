BY MONICA IHEAKAM

Access Bank in collaboration with VISA will reward customers with an all expense paid trip to this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The duo of former Super Eagles stars Victor Ikpeba and Ogaenyi Onazi were the star attractions of the 5-aside football competition that thrilled customers and football lovers in Lagos State held at the Upbeat Centre in Lekki.

The Deputy Managing Director Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu, who performed the ceremonial kick off of the match, rued the absences of Nigeria Super Eagles at the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Etuokwu while highlighting the importance of the competition tagged ‘Road to Qatar 2022’said the event is in line with what Access Bank believes in rewarding for transacting with the bank using VISA .

“So this season of football and this year being a World Cup year, we try to bring people together using sport and to get them to first of all exercise, keep fit and then engage in economic activity that would benefit them.

“So this is tagged ‘Road to Qatar’ because we Access Bank in collaboration with VISA are putting this together for staff and also using it to tell all Nigerians that VISA and Access Bank want to reward people for transacting using VISA.

“Beyond going to Qatar or beyond qualifying for a raffle draw or benefits and incentives, just being fit is important. And we also want Nigerians to be aware of digital transactions.

On the disappointment that the Super Eagles will not be in Qatar for the World Cup, Etuokwu said:“It would have been wonderful if the Super Eagles had qualified for the World Cup.

“So whether we are there or not it will still be worth attending and worth watching. However, Nigeria will miss the World Cup and I’m hoping that we will be there for the next four years.”

Meanwhile Retail South defeated Retail North 2-1 in the pulsating match that had spectators roaring in excitement to the blaring sounds of vuvuzela and music.