Access Bank has emerged winner at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) 2019 as the ‘Outstanding Healthcare SME-friendly Bank of the Year’. At the award ceremony held recently at Eko Hotels & Suites, the bank was recognised for the fourth time by NHEA consecutively after winning the Most Healthcare-friendly Bank Award in 2016 and 2017 and as the Outstanding CSR Health Project of the Year in 2018.

The NHEA is an initiative of Global Health Project and Resources in partnership with Anadach Group. The annual Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award is organised to recognise and commend institutions that have made laudable contributions towards the growth and development of the healthcare sector in Nigeria. The policy framework for achieving global standards of healthcare across Nigeria, while encouraging market leadership and inspirational performance, is also a major focus of the award.

Commenting on the award, Omobolanle Victor- Laniyan, Head, Sustainability at Access Bank, said, “Access Bank has an unwavering commitment to significantly improve the health sector in Nigeria. Therefore, as a bank, we have studied the health sector and identified inadequate financing as a causal factor for the poor healthcare system in Nigeria.”

This discovery, she maintained, has led the bank to create products to solve that problem. “An example is our MHSS (Maternal Health Service Support) product, which provides our customers with the finance and support they need for their special medical procedures. We have also formed strategic partnerships with institutions like Medical Credit Fund (MCF), Hygeia and other medical organisations, which have enabled us to provide financing to a larger base of health practitioners that our customers can benefit from as well. We are honoured to be receiving this award. On behalf of the bank, we say, thank you and we are grateful for this recognition,” she stated.