By Chinwendu Obienyi

In a bid to promote savings culture among Nigerians and reward loyal customers during the festive season, Access Bank Plc has turned the dial up with its DiamondXtra product.

The bank is set to reward one lucky customer with N10 million, another lucky customer with Salary for Life (N100,000 every month for 20years) on December 25th 2021 and in the countdown to this mega draw, they intend to reward one customer daily with N1million from December 6 to December 24, 2021.

Addressing newsmen during the unveiling of the campaign tagged “DiamondXtra Mega Draw” in Lagos recently, Victor Etuokwu, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, said there is no better way to celebrate Christmas and the end of year than with a big win.

He stated that beginning from October, the bank would be giving its loyal customers and new customers the opportunity to save and qualify for the daily DiamondXtra Mega draw which will be a daily draw in December for N1 million for a lucky customer, culminating in the jackpot draw on Christmas Day for the grand prizes.

“All you need to do to qualify for the draw is to open a DiamondXtra account and fund up to N50,000. For every N50,000 you save, you get a ticket into the Mega draw and increase your chances of becoming a Millionaire in the DiamondXtra Mega Draw.

In her comment, Adaeze Umeh, its Group Head, Consumer Banking, confirmed to newsmen that more than 31 customers will be rewarded with over N60 million during the campaign period.

“We want to change more lives and that is why we have taken the DiamondXtra scheme to another level. We want to empower more Nigerians financially during the festive period so that they can take care of their needs and loved ones too. We will be creating one millionaire every day in December and 2 lucky winners will go home with the grand prize money of N10 million and Salary4life (N100,000 for 20 years). This is our own way of celebrating Nigerians and ushering them into the yuletide season. We urge all our customers to take advantage of this great opportunity and join the winning train. She noted that the bank’s Diamondxtra Cluster draws are still open for customers in the different regions while adding that the bank encourages various associations, clubs, groups, societies etc., to come together as a cluster, open DiamondXtra accounts for their members with N5,000 minimum deposit each and a draw will be held for their group where the winning pot is up to N150,000.

“To qualify for a cluster draw, a minimum of 80 -100 members of the association or club will have to open and fund their account with a minimum of N5,000 or more to stand a chance to win”. Adaeze said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .