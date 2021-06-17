AS part of efforts aimed at engraving Access Bank Plc into the African continent’s history, the bank on Monday formally opened its Southern Africa subsidiary operation with Access Bank South Africa Limited,in a well celebrated event in Johannesburg .

Excited by the enthusiasm of all parties leading up to this day, Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe said the SADC region represents the strongest economy on the African continent.

“This means Access Bank SA is firmly seated in one of the principal geographical areas apart from Nigeria, in terms of the size of the economy, and unlocks the gateway to the entire Southern African region.” Wigwe also highlighted Access Bank’s solid presence in Zambia too, saying the opening of the South African subsidiary cements its commitment to sub Saharan Africa as a portal for exceptional banking opportunities across the continent.

Building on the organisation’s vision of delivering a robust banking operation that connects key African markets, Bennie van Rooy, CEO of Access Bank SA, lauded the occasion as “an exciting event for the South African banking industry”, and the provision of sustainable support to existing customers while appealing to new clients with business presence across Africa.

“As part of the robust Access Bank family, the South African operations look forward to contributing meaningfully to the achievements and ambitions of the Group. In offering a full suite of financial service products to a market we understand in depth, Access Bank SA is delighted to grow the family footprint.”