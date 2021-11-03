The ‘W’ Initiative, a flagship women empowerment programme from Access Bank Plc, provided a series of health screenings for women through its W Health Month.

The W Health Month, aimed at improving community awareness on health issues that affect women and their families by bridging knowledge gaps, providing access to health checks and encouraging healthy lifestyle habits. These events kicked off with free Breast & Cervical Cancer Screening and Treatments from June 26 – October 30, 2021 and delivered to 1,000 women in partnership with Optimal Cancer Care Foundation. In addition, free eye screening opportunities were provided in collaboration with Choice Eye Clinic to 500 women all through October.

Speaking on the campaign, Abiodun Olubitan, Group Head, W Initiative Access Bank Plc, said, “Breast and Cervical cancer are the 1st and 2nd most common cancers among women. Therefore, the need for awareness cannot be overemphasized in the effort to fight and prevent the devastating and long-lasting impact of the illness on affected women and their families.”

“While there have been considerable global conversations about this subject matter over the past few decades, many Nigerian women are still unaware of the importance and procedure for regular breast screening, pap smears which is a major reason Nigeria has one of the highest Breast & Cervical cancer mortality rates in the world. During this Women’s Health Month and beyond, the W Initiative is committed to creating a chain of health awareness and providing medical support including financing for women across the country,” she also added.

Established in 2014, the W Initiative has become home to everything Access Bank has to offer women, ranging from financial to lifestyle needs. It is a robust proposition for women across their life stages with a flair for audacious and innovative solutions to impacting women’s health and wellbeing. The W Initiative through its Maternal Health Service Support (MHSS) health financing programme has been supporting the advancement of assisted reproductive technology (ART) by bridging the financing gap faced by couples in accessing fertility treatments to complete their families.

Having successfully financed hundreds of procedures including fertility treatments, child delivery, fibroid treatments, surrogacy, bone marrow transplant and other specialized procedures, the W Initiative remains ever committed to supporting more women and families by restoring their confidence and saving lives through its health financing scheme.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .